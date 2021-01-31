Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) to Hold

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of AZP-531 and ATR-101 which are in clinical stage. Millendo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as OvaScience Inc., is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Get Millendo Therapeutics alerts:

MLND has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

Shares of MLND opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. Millendo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $297,000. 41.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Millendo Therapeutics (MLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.