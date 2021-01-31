Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) to Hold

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

LILA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $887.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 84,244 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $1,026,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares in the company, valued at $53,188,513.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 225,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $2,684,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,096,794.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. S&CO Inc. grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 12.9% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 247,196 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 206.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 228,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 153,889 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 75.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 38,101 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 36,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

