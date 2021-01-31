Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) to Hold

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get HOYA alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of HOCPY opened at $128.73 on Friday. HOYA has a 12 month low of $70.36 and a 12 month high of $141.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. HOYA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that HOYA will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HOYA (HOCPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.