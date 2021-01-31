Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company which seeks to acquire and grow attractive businesses. The company’s operating segments consists of Manufacturing, Marine Services, Insurance, Utilities, Telecommunications, Life Sciences and Other. Its operating subsidiaries consists of Schuff International Inc., is a steel fabricator and erector primarily in the United States and Global Marine Systems Limited, provider of engineering and underwater services on submarine cables. HC2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

NYSE:HCHC opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $165.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.36. HC2 has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HC2 will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other HC2 news, insider Joseph Anthony Ferraro sold 66,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $159,729.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 1,062,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,759,511.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,464.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,453,272 shares of company stock worth $5,099,837. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of HC2 in the second quarter worth about $38,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HC2 in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of HC2 by 110.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of HC2 in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

