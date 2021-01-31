Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

