Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to post $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.26. 753,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,356. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.