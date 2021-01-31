Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.23 Billion

Brokerages predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report $6.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.34 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $6.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $16.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.97 billion to $16.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.51 billion to $18.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

KSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s stock opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

