Zacks: Brokerages Expect BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) will announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BayCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. BayCom also posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BayCom will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BayCom.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 14.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCML. B. Riley upped their price objective on BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.01. BayCom has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 10.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BayCom during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 249,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 3.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

