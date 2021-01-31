Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Leidos reported earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.06. 983,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.55. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

