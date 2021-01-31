Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to report ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.76). Guardant Health posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

Guardant Health stock opened at $155.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.15. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -81.41 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $168.52.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $87,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 173,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $28,061,104.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,103,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,761,582.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 510,306 shares of company stock valued at $80,723,308 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

