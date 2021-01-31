Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Post $0.40 EPS

Brokerages expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.31. Enphase Energy posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

ENPH traded down $11.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,316. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 142.46, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $222.43.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,542,023.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after buying an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

