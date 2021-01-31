Zacks: Analysts Expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) will announce ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.42). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $318.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.96 million.

Several research firms recently commented on VVNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVNT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,897,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,823,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,668,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVNT opened at $18.89 on Thursday. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

