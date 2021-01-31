Zacks: Analysts Expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Trupanion posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In related news, insider Asher Bearman sold 17,969 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,626,913.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $481,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,503 shares of company stock valued at $16,240,445. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion stock traded down $3.91 on Tuesday, hitting $112.20. 439,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,804.30 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.85. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $125.57.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

