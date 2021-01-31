Zacks: Analysts Expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.16. The Wendy’s reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 177,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,262,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.91.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

