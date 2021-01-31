Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post sales of $252.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.60 million to $262.30 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $240.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $976.20 million to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.40 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

TCBI stock opened at $60.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $70.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

