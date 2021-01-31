Zacks: Analysts Expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). PolarityTE posted earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PolarityTE.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 169.92% and a negative net margin of 674.12%. The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTE. Zacks Investment Research cut PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

In related news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of PolarityTE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $34,140.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTE. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PolarityTE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in PolarityTE by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 49,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTE opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. PolarityTE has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.29.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolarityTE (PTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.