Zacks: Analysts Expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings. Celsius posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%.

CELH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth $38,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $2.66 on Friday, hitting $53.40. 916,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,874. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 762.97 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.94. Celsius has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $70.66.

Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

