Zacks: Analysts Expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.63 Million

Equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will report $148.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.59 million. CarGurus posted sales of $158.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $548.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $547.49 million to $549.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $644.12 million, with estimates ranging from $623.70 million to $665.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $586,763.88. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,899 shares of company stock worth $5,037,174. 24.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 265,982.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,443,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,123 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,793,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 6,311,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,510,000 after acquiring an additional 619,954 shares during the period. Finally, Wishbone Management LP grew its holdings in CarGurus by 52.9% during the third quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,119,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 724,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,974. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.