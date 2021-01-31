Zacks: Analysts Expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $925.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will post sales of $925.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $929.00 million and the lowest is $922.00 million. American Water Works posted sales of $902.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year sales of $3.78 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Water Works.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $159.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.