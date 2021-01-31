Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.35). Viper Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

VNOM stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.74. 669,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,223. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.64. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $23.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,007.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 582,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 530,302 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 78.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 55,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 24,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

