Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

RESN stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $307.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.84. Resonant has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

In other news, CTO Neal Fenzi sold 12,945 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $28,090.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 527,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 55,750 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $120,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,453.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,888 shares of company stock valued at $392,209 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Resonant by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Resonant by 613.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 140,473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Resonant by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

