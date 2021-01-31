Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to Announce -$0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.27). Exterran posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

EXTN stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. Exterran has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 332.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Exterran during the third quarter worth $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exterran during the third quarter worth $48,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Exterran during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Exterran by 27.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

