Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,769. The company has a market capitalization of $95.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 27.86 and a quick ratio of 27.86. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

In other news, Director Greg Washer sold 41,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $169,196.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,172.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Creatura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 408,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,650 shares of company stock valued at $440,449 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

