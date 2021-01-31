Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.09. CareDx reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. CareDx has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.15 and a beta of 0.84.

In other CareDx news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $1,568,438.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,321.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $2,105,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,812 shares of company stock worth $8,091,722 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.7% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 20.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.4% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 5.7% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

