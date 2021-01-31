Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.24). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.
Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.
NASDAQ BCLI traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 888,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,818. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.37.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.
Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.