Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.24). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCLI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 569.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $267,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCLI traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 888,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,818. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.37.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.