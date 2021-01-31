Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will announce $57.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.70 million to $61.10 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $47.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $213.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.00 million to $219.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $210.43 million, with estimates ranging from $207.80 million to $215.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $66,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $58,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $257,268 in the last 90 days. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15,262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,779,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 39,487 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth $372,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

ABTX traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,875. The stock has a market cap of $719.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $38.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.