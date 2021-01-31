yearn.finance II 1-Day Volume Reaches $21.90 Million (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. yearn.finance II has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance II token can now be purchased for approximately $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get yearn.finance II alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00049539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00133170 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.00271652 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00067119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066992 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00041109 BTC.

yearn.finance II Token Profile

yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,750 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance

yearn.finance II Token Trading

yearn.finance II can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance II should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance II using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance II and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.