XXL Energy Corp. (XL.V) (CVE:XL) Shares Gap Down to $0.32

XXL Energy Corp. (XL.V) (CVE:XL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.27. XXL Energy Corp. (XL.V) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 9,500 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21.

About XXL Energy Corp. (XL.V) (CVE:XL)

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, acquires, explores, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin and the Pinedale Field located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.

