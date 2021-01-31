Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 99.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 554,801 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $9,916,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Xilinx by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,956 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $645,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Xilinx by 655.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,852 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 215,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $130.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.30. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. 140166 reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

