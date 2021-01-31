Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) vs. Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Critical Contrast

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xenon Pharmaceuticals and Sarepta Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals $6.83 million 73.55 -$41.60 million ($1.54) -9.32 Sarepta Therapeutics $380.83 million 18.52 -$715.08 million ($9.71) -9.21

Xenon Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sarepta Therapeutics. Xenon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sarepta Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Xenon Pharmaceuticals and Sarepta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals -102.25% -21.76% -16.08% Sarepta Therapeutics -121.30% -61.62% -23.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and Sarepta Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sarepta Therapeutics 1 8 15 0 2.58

Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.28%. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $161.96, suggesting a potential upside of 81.16%. Given Sarepta Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sarepta Therapeutics is more favorable than Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sarepta Therapeutics has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals beats Sarepta Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy. The company's product candidates also comprise XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy; and XEN007, A central nervous system-acting calcium channel modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with the Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to develop first-in-class treatments for epilepsy. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping. It also developing Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene; SRP-5051, a peptide conjugated PMO that binds exon 51 of dystrophin pre-mRNA; SRP-9001, a DMD micro-dystrophin gene therapy program; SRP-9003, a limb-girdle muscular dystrophies gene therapy program; and LYS-SAF 302 to treat mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA. The company has collaboration agreements with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd; Nationwide Children's Hospital; Lysogene; Duke University; Genethon; StrideBio; the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases; the Department of Defense's lead laboratory; the Dyno Therapeutics, Inc; and Personalis, Inc. It also has a research and option agreement with Codiak BioSciences, Inc. to design and develop engineered exosome therapeutics to deliver gene therapy, gene editing, and RNA technologies for neuromuscular diseases; and research collaboration with Genevant Sciences for lipid nanoparticle-based gene editing therapeutics. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

