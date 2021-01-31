Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 170.8% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of WYNMY opened at $15.89 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
