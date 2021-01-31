Wrapped NXM Price Tops $56.74 (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 56.3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can now be purchased for about $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $38.25 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00049076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00133825 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00275837 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00067363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00067761 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00038951 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

