Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Reaches $115.92 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $115.92 million and $62.78 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $44.52 or 0.00130511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00048732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00130981 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00263728 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00066158 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00043595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00065813 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,604,017 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

