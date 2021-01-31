Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $33,528.89 or 1.00222690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and approximately $162.14 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00025440 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00028698 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000240 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin's total supply is 116,271 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin's official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

