Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Woori Financial Group Inc. provides commercial banking services. The Company offers deposit services, loan services, bill services, settlement services, credit card, international, online banking, and other related services. Woori Financial Group Inc. is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. “

Shares of NYSE:WF opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Woori Financial Group has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 5.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

