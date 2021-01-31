Woodward (WWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect Woodward to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $531.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.33 million. On average, analysts expect Woodward to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WWD opened at $111.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. Woodward has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $127.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.60.

WWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $163,696.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $3,476,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,400 shares of company stock worth $5,983,238. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

