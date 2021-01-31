Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 38,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

