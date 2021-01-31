Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 719 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,928,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 168.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,864.62.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,772.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,637.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,932.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

