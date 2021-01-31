Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Makes New $85,000 Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,424,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,288,000 after buying an additional 168,014 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

NYSE MRK opened at $77.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

