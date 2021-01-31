Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Makes New $82,000 Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,896,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $986,388,000 after acquiring an additional 400,764 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,438,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,892,000 after acquiring an additional 428,199 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,455,000 after acquiring an additional 58,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

Shares of BX opened at $67.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average of $57.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $68.67.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.51%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

