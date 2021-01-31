Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Makes New $65,000 Investment in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Vanessa L. Washington bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,215.00. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FHB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $23.25 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

