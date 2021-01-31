Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Invests $75,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 285 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,780,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,847,000 after acquiring an additional 143,109 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 4,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $271.17 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $309.41. The company has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.57 and its 200 day moving average is $224.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.