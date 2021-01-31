Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys New Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 36.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,839 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Discovery by 8.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,294,000 after purchasing an additional 848,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Discovery by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,915,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,653,000 after purchasing an additional 334,342 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Discovery by 21.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,962,000 after purchasing an additional 684,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 6.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,808,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,362,000 after acquiring an additional 104,101 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays cut shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

