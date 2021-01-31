Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys New Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJUL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000.

Shares of BJUL opened at $29.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $30.33.

