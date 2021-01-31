Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires New Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Fox Factory stock opened at $119.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.99 and its 200-day moving average is $95.11. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

