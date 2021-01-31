WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:DGRE opened at $28.92 on Friday. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 56,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter.

