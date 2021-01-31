Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WLMIY stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.95. Wilmar International has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $42.71.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily offer crude palm oil and palm kernel.

