William J. Naylon Sells 1,500 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) COO William J. Naylon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $139,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,052.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PriceSmart stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $102.53.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

