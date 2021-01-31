William Blair Comments on Crane Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crane in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann expects that the conglomerate will earn $6.00 per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

Shares of CR opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average is $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 199.16 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

