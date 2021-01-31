Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.05

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.05 and traded as high as $8.12. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 334,791 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $330.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.62%.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

